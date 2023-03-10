Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Lowered to GBX 600

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.34) to GBX 600 ($7.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.09) to GBX 530 ($6.37) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 602 ($7.24) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 510 ($6.13) in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $582.40.

Rightmove stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

