Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,712 ($32.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,378.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,640.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,265.65.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,175.44%.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.