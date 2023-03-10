Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Calyxt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Calyxt’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calyxt’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

