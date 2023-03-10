KeyCorp Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Sunday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.
Dine Brands Global Trading Down 3.7 %
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.