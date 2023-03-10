KeyCorp Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Sunday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.