Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%.

RH Trading Down 4.5 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.06.

RH opened at $267.11 on Wednesday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $390.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.17 and a 200 day moving average of $276.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,752 shares of company stock worth $107,945,101. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

