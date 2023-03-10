POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

