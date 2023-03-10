Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,200 ($62.53) price target on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.18) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($67.94) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,691.88 ($68.44).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Stock Down 1.6 %

AHT stock opened at GBX 5,736 ($68.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,269 ($39.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,012 ($72.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,356.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,831.38.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,412.59%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.