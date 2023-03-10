Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
CDTX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
