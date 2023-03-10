Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 233.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

