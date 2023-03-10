Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) vs. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Financial Analysis

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) and Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wacker Chemie pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft pays out 486.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wacker Chemie pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and Wacker Chemie’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.36 222.64 Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A $4.02 40.68

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wacker Chemie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.0% of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Wacker Chemie shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and Wacker Chemie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and Wacker Chemie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 2 1 0 0 1.33 Wacker Chemie 0 2 6 0 2.75

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.38%. Wacker Chemie has a consensus price target of $149.13, indicating a potential downside of 8.86%. Given Wacker Chemie’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wacker Chemie is more favorable than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Wacker Chemie beats Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services. The Other segment covers the business activities of BZL-Bildungszentrum Lenzing GmbH, which provide training and development. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Lenzing, Austria.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

