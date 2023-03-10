Comparing Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) & e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG)

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for e.Digital and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Microchip Technology 0 5 11 1 2.76

Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $90.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than e.Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.8% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares e.Digital and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology 25.73% 50.01% 18.78%

Risk & Volatility

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares e.Digital and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Microchip Technology $8.05 billion 5.67 $1.29 billion $3.69 22.56

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats e.Digital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one-time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989, and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

