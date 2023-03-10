Head to Head Comparison: Solid Power (SLDP) vs. Its Competitors

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Solid Power to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Solid Power and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solid Power
|$11.79 million
|-$9.56 million
|-59.19
|Solid Power Competitors
|$683.52 million
|$12.62 million
|4.80
Volatility and Risk
Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Solid Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solid Power
|-81.05%
|-1.72%
|-1.58%
|Solid Power Competitors
|-85.83%
|-122.08%
|-19.30%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Solid Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Solid Power
|0
|5
|2
|0
|2.29
|Solid Power Competitors
|68
|458
|981
|50
|2.65
Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 79.05%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Solid Power peers beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Solid Power
Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
