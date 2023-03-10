Contrasting Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) & Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hilltop and Univest Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop $1.42 billion 1.38 $113.13 million $1.62 18.80 Univest Financial $330.08 million 2.33 $78.12 million $2.65 9.90

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Univest Financial. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop 7.95% 5.22% 0.67% Univest Financial 23.67% 10.18% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Hilltop and Univest Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hilltop and Univest Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop 1 0 0 0 1.00 Univest Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hilltop currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.05%. Univest Financial has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.69%. Given Univest Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Hilltop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Univest Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hilltop pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Univest Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Hilltop has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Univest Financial has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Hilltop on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

