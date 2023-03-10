Contrasting Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Biotricity and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 1 0 2.50 Profound Medical 0 0 1 1 3.50

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 347.76%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million 4.57 -$29.13 million ($0.40) -1.67 Profound Medical $6.68 million 32.85 -$30.70 million ($1.38) -7.62

This table compares Biotricity and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -220.94% -6,795.29% -183.66% Profound Medical -429.11% -42.48% -39.56%

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biotricity beats Profound Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology is comprised of monitoring device and software components, which are made available to the market to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Profound Medical

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy. Its products include TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.