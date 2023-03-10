Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) vs. Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Head to Head Analysis

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Warner Music Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Music Group 1 4 7 0 2.50 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warner Music Group presently has a consensus price target of $37.64, suggesting a potential upside of 25.29%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Music Group $5.79 billion 2.67 $551.00 million $0.93 32.30 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 10.79 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.43

This table compares Warner Music Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warner Music Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Warner Music Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Music Group and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Music Group 8.39% 244.53% 6.18% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 75.2% of Warner Music Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 100,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

