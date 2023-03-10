TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$141.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Transactions at TFI International

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$790,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,464. In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$145.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,365,627.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,020,471.05. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$790,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,464. Insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Stock Performance

About TFI International

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$170.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$155.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$141.80. The firm has a market cap of C$14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. TFI International has a one year low of C$93.63 and a one year high of C$173.90.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

