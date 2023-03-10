TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$141.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Transactions at TFI International
In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$790,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,464. In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$145.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,365,627.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,020,471.05. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$790,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,464. Insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 in the last 90 days. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TFI International Stock Performance
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
