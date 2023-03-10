Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Price Target at C$121.53

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$121.53.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.93. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.38. The stock has a market cap of C$6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.