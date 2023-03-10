Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE:EVA opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s payout ratio is presently -139.23%.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

