Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target at $31.58

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

NTNX opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73.

In other Nutanix news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

