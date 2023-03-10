VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $54.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Trading Down 19.9 %

VSE Dividend Announcement

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $580.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. VSE has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $59.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

