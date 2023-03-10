ATB Capital Upgrades Enerflex (TSE:EFX) to Outperform

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$11.00. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.19.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.99 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

