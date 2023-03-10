Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$172.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$185.00 price objective (down from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$165.60.

Cargojet stock opened at C$111.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$106.16 and a 12-month high of C$194.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

