First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Joseph boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.00.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
TSE:FM opened at C$27.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of C$19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11.
First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
