Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$231.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$165.60.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Stock Performance

CJT opened at C$111.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.30. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$106.16 and a 1-year high of C$194.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.