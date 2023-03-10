Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$165.60.

TSE CJT opened at C$111.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$122.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.30. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$106.16 and a 12-month high of C$194.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

