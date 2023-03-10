BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$130.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$272.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cormark downgraded Cargojet from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$165.60.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$111.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$106.16 and a 1 year high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$126.30.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

