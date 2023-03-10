Brokers Issue Forecasts for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $13.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOG. Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

