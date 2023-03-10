Desjardins Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 2.1 %

GIL opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.