Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

