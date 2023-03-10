Financial Comparison: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $71.77 billion 0.49 $4.96 billion $2.46 7.55 Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cenovus Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.64%.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 9.44% 24.71% 11.57% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc. is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Conventional segment includes assets rich in NGLs and natural gas within the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater and Rainbow Lake operating areas in Alberta and British Columbia and interests in numerous natural gas processing facilities. The Offshore segment operates, explore, and develop activities in China and the East Coast of Canada, as well as the equity-accounted investment in the Husky-CNOOC Madura Ltd. (HCML) joint venture in Indonesia. The Canadian Manufacturing segment owns and operates Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products. The U.S. Manufacturing segment consists of refining of crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other

About Trans-Pacific Aerospace

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

