Financial Contrast: Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Sprott’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A Sprott $145.18 million 6.14 $17.63 million $0.69 49.77

Risk & Volatility

Far Peak Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sprott.

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Far Peak Acquisition and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprott has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.18%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sprott is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A -264.64% 11.79% Sprott 13.58% 6.23% 4.65%

Summary

Sprott beats Far Peak Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

