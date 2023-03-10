Reviewing Largo (NYSE:LGO) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Largo and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Largo alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.3% of Largo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Largo and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo 6.16% 6.11% 5.05% Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Largo and Centrus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $232.08 million 1.60 $22.57 million $0.22 26.36 Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.98 $52.20 million $3.38 11.75

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Largo. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Largo has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Largo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.