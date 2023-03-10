Reviewing Largo (NYSE:LGO) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Largo and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Largo
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Centrus Energy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Largo presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.62%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Centrus Energy.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Largo and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Largo
|6.16%
|6.11%
|5.05%
|Centrus Energy
|17.77%
|-53.40%
|8.99%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Largo and Centrus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Largo
|$232.08 million
|1.60
|$22.57 million
|$0.22
|26.36
|Centrus Energy
|$293.80 million
|1.98
|$52.20 million
|$3.38
|11.75
Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Largo. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk and Volatility
Largo has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Centrus Energy beats Largo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Largo
Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.