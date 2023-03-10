Financial Survey: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vs. AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Moderna has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Moderna and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 2 4 6 0 2.33 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Moderna presently has a consensus price target of $180.86, suggesting a potential upside of 31.67%. Given Moderna’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Moderna is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

This table compares Moderna and AIM ImmunoTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $19.26 billion 2.75 $8.36 billion $19.96 6.88 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 162.37 -$19.13 million ($0.43) -1.10

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. AIM ImmunoTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moderna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Moderna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 43.41% 46.34% 31.68% AIM ImmunoTech -15,598.51% -42.06% -40.00%

Summary

Moderna beats AIM ImmunoTech on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Rating)

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

