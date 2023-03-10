Critical Comparison: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) & Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EchoStar and Globalstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 1 1 0 2.50 Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00

EchoStar presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.59%. Globalstar has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Globalstar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globalstar is more favorable than EchoStar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

39.1% of EchoStar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of EchoStar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of Globalstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EchoStar and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar 8.86% 3.69% 2.13% Globalstar -173.90% -91.50% -30.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EchoStar and Globalstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $2.00 billion 0.82 $177.05 million $2.08 9.47 Globalstar $148.50 million 14.02 -$256.92 million ($0.13) -8.85

EchoStar has higher revenue and earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EchoStar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EchoStar has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EchoStar beats Globalstar on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers. The ESS segment owns and leases in-orbit satellites and licenses to lease capacity on a full time and occasional use. The company was founded by Charlie William Ergen, Candy Ergen, and James DeFranco in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation. The company was founded in November 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

