Ergomed’s (ERGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) price target on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Ergomed Stock Down 1.9 %

LON ERGO opened at GBX 1,142 ($13.73) on Tuesday. Ergomed has a 52 week low of GBX 910 ($10.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,478 ($17.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,227.22. The firm has a market cap of £575.57 million, a PE ratio of 4,229.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Ergomed

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

