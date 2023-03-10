Critical Review: Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and Xponential Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Xponential Fitness 0.79% -11.99% 4.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpine Acquisition and Xponential Fitness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Xponential Fitness 0 0 6 1 3.14

Valuation & Earnings

Xponential Fitness has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and Xponential Fitness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A Xponential Fitness $244.95 million 5.78 $1.93 million ($3.67) -7.82

Alpine Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xponential Fitness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xponential Fitness has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Alpine Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

