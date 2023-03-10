Foxtons Group’s (FOXT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on the stock.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 41.60 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company has a market capitalization of £126.38 million, a PE ratio of 2,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.12. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.80 ($0.57).
Foxtons Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Foxtons Group
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
