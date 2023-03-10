Foxtons Group’s (FOXT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.48) price objective on the stock.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 41.60 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company has a market capitalization of £126.38 million, a PE ratio of 2,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.12. Foxtons Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.80 ($0.57).

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foxtons Group

About Foxtons Group

In other news, insider Chris Hough acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,303.03). Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

