Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Drive Shack (LON:DS)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.01) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Drive Shack from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,260 ($15.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 604 ($7.26).

Drive Shack Price Performance

About Drive Shack

(Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

