Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.68) target price on the stock.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON HEIT opened at GBX 122 ($1.47) on Monday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.50 ($1.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.14.

Get Harmony Energy Income Trust alerts:

Harmony Energy Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Harmony Energy Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.