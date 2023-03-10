Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wajax to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Price Performance

Shares of Wajax stock opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. Wajax has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.