Morgan Stanley Raises The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,760

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,760 ($21.16) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($22.25) to GBX 2,040 ($24.53) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.85) to GBX 2,134 ($25.66) in a report on Monday.

The Weir Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WEGRY opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

