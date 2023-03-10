Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.34) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 ($2.28) to GBX 170 ($2.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.80) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.07).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 148.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 237.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 120.08 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 251.40 ($3.02).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 1,206.90%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

