Raymond James Increases Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$27.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WJXFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Wajax Price Performance
WJXFF opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.
About Wajax
Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.
