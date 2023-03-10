abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Raised to GBX 210

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.21) to GBX 208 ($2.50) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of abrdn from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, abrdn has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

SLFPF stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. abrdn has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

