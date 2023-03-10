Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALS. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

ALS opened at C$21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.05. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$15.63 and a 52-week high of C$25.71.

In related news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total value of C$136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,663.10. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

