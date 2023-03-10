Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Given New GBX 295 Price Target at Barclays

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
CNE opened at GBX 249.60 ($3.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £786.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.55, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 185.78 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.20 ($3.16). The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.46.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
