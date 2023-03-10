Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.19). The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICPT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

ICPT opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 183,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 89,125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 98,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

