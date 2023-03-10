Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZeroFox in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZeroFox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZeroFox’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZeroFox in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ZFOX opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. ZeroFox has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFOX. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth $88,283,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,960,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,318,000.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

