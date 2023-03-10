Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Decreased by KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SM. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.