Victoria’s Secret & Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE VSCO opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $56.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.