Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hibbett in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

HIBB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

HIBB opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $856.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

